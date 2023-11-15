Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Center 1 students win film competition

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Center 1 put their skills to the test and won first place in a film competition.

Light House Studio hosts the Adrenaline Film Project every year.

The goal for Center 1 students was to take what they learned in the classroom and use it beyond those walls.

Each team had 72 hours to create a film, using educational workshops to pitch ideas, write screenplays, and more.

The Center 1 team won the Jury Selection Award for their film titled Eviction Notice.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Perris Jones
UVa’s Perris Jones will remain in Louisville recovering from spinal cord injury
Search for a missing woman in Albemarle County
Update: Missing Albemarle County woman found

Latest News

Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
Charlottesville police and nonprofit team up to collect winter coats
(FILE)
The Point Churches Collect Toys to Spread Cheer
UVA Health
UVA Health receives awards from WebMD and Medscape
It was a packed Chesterfield County School Board meeting on Tuesday night.
Some parents, teachers oppose adding 15 minutes to the Chesterfield school day