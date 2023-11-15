Center 1 students win film competition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Center 1 put their skills to the test and won first place in a film competition.

Light House Studio hosts the Adrenaline Film Project every year.

The goal for Center 1 students was to take what they learned in the classroom and use it beyond those walls.

Each team had 72 hours to create a film, using educational workshops to pitch ideas, write screenplays, and more.

The Center 1 team won the Jury Selection Award for their film titled Eviction Notice.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.