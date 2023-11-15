Advertise With Us
Albemarle County teen facing firearm charges in Charlottesville

Photo provided by CPD
Photo provided by CPD(CPD)
By NBC29
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says an armed teenager was arrested near a playground.

CPD announced Wednesday, November 15, that detectives were alerted around 11 a.m. that a man in the Hardy Drive area was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and handgun.

Authorities say 18-year-old Nyeem Rysuan Hill was near the Westhaven playground, and was taken into custody and charged with:

  • 18.2-308.1:4 - Possession of Firearm While Respondent of Protective Order
  • 18.2-308.2 - Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
Nyeem Rysuan Hill
Nyeem Rysuan Hill(CPD)

