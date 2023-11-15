Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail financing approved for renovations

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors approved interim financing for the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail’s renovation project Wednesday, November 15.

Some people argued that they are against the renovation of ACRJ while others say it is necessary for people incarcerated as well as workers inside the jail.

“People’s Coalition feel like that the community will be best equipped to have their money into community. We have young folks who are in a crisis. We have a housing crisis, we have food insecurities,” Harold Folley Jr. with The People’s Coalition, said.

Folley is against the project.

“Someone was actually coming not to ask for more beds, but to ask to improve the conditions for their facility,” ACRJ Superintendent Colonel Martin Kumer, who supports the project, said.

The estimated cost for the design is $49 million.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Perris Jones
UVa’s Perris Jones will remain in Louisville recovering from spinal cord injury
Search for a missing woman in Albemarle County
Update: Missing Albemarle County woman found

Latest News

Virginia Department of Forestry patch
Virginia Department of Forestry offering discounts on native trees and shrubs
(FILE)
Northrop Grumman expected to bring hundreds of jobs to Waynesboro
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old student was struck after a driver...
14-year-old struck after driver doesn’t stop for school bus
Photo provided by the Virginia Department of Forestry
Majority of Quaker Run Fire contained in Madison County