Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail financing approved for renovations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors approved interim financing for the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail’s renovation project Wednesday, November 15.

Some people argued that they are against the renovation of ACRJ while others say it is necessary for people incarcerated as well as workers inside the jail.

“People’s Coalition feel like that the community will be best equipped to have their money into community. We have young folks who are in a crisis. We have a housing crisis, we have food insecurities,” Harold Folley Jr. with The People’s Coalition, said.

Folley is against the project.

“Someone was actually coming not to ask for more beds, but to ask to improve the conditions for their facility,” ACRJ Superintendent Colonel Martin Kumer, who supports the project, said.

The estimated cost for the design is $49 million.

