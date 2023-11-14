WAHS celebrates 11 student-athletes who sign to play in college

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Eleven Western Albemarle High School student-athletes have signed Division 1 national letters of intent to play in college.

WAHS held a celebration Tuesday, November 14, for this record-setting number.

“Over the years, because I’ve lived close, I’ve been able to develop connections with the team and coaches and I just feel like I fit right in,” David King, who signed with UVA, said.

King is one of three swimmers who are going to participate in the college level. Three signees, including Julianna Murphy, are lacrosse players.

“There’s a lot of hours put in, a lot of driving,” Murphy, who also signed with UVA, said. “I think you just have to be able to work hard.”

“Definitely the fun on our team is what kept me going. I’ve always wanted to be a lacrosse player, because of the team atmosphere,” Maggie Craytor said. “It’s a lot of work, but having people around me who will come train with me whenever I need. The community of lacrosse in Charlottesville has been incredible.”

Soccer players Phoebe Ryan signed with Yale, while Reese Mattern is going with Tennessee.

“Tennessee has all the resources that are going to me make the best player and person when I get down there. Playing in the SEC is obviously a big deal and will make me a better player playing against those great teams,” Mattern said.

Amelia Thomlinson signed with Liberty Volleyball, and Hailey Hudson is headed to Navy for track.

Congratulations to all of these student-athletes.

