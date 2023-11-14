UVA hosts vigil for shooting victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA students gathered for a moment of silence on the lawn Monday night to honor the players who lost their lives last November.

For over an hour, all that could be heard on the south side of the lawn were footsteps.

Thousands of students patiently waited to place a candle on the steps of Old Cabell Hall, honoring the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry.

Family members and UVA faculty were also there to observe the scene.

Many people stood or sat near the steps, reflecting silently together.

This was the last planned gathering of the day put on by the University.

One year after the death of these three football players, the UVA community showed it is still healing and that it’s going to continue to come together to remember and reflect.

