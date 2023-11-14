Upcoming ban on skill games stands

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A lawsuit challenging the state’s ban on skill games has been dismissed by a Circuit Court judge.

This means the Supreme Court’s October ruling stands and playing or offering skill games will soon be considered illegal.

“This is not gambling. These are skill games, and you are not a criminal,” 20th District Senator Bill Stanley said when addressing the crowd after a judge dismissed a lawsuit challenging the state’s ban on skill games.

Stanley is one of the attorney’s representing former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler, who filed the lawsuit, claiming the ban was unconstitutional.

Establishments are now being forced to get rid of the machines.

The Waynesboro Police Department released the following statement:

“The Waynesboro Police Department in cooperation with the Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office will resume enforcement of the illegal gambling code sections related to ‘skill games’ beginning on December 1, 2023. Between now and December 1, 2023, members of the Waynesboro Police Department will be notifying establishments known to utilize ‘skill games’ of the reinstatement of the ban on the machines.”

“We want to be regulated and taxed. We don’t want illegal games. We don’t want anything that’s going to hurt the communities. We want something that’s going to support the communities, that’s going to help the small businesses to stay open,” Teju Patadia said.

Patadia’s family owns about 10 stores in Western Virginia.

“The next couple of months are going to be very interesting as we get towards the General Assembly session,” Sadler told the crowd after the hearing, “to see really truly who is on our side.”

The next stop for those who support skill games could be early 2024 when the General Assembly is back in session.

