Stonewall Harley-Davison holds groundbreaking for new location

Stonewall Harley-Davison held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new dealership Tuesday, November 14.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RUCKERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Stonewall Harley-Davison held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new dealership Tuesday, November 14.

It is moving its Orange location to Ruckersville.

The new location will be larger and the owners say it will attract more customers.

The construction site sits on the corner of Buck Drive and Route 29.

“We’re family run type business and we want to expand our family and be able to give our customers the best possible deals and a place to come get their bikes worked on and serviced,” Evan Bache-Stonewall said.

The owners say the new location will be opening December 2024.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

