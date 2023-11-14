Advertise With Us
Southwest Airlines brings virtual field trip to life for first graders

The airline recently hosted the teacher and her first grade class for a field trip at the Southwest Dallas Maintenance Hangar.
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) – A first grade teacher recently set up a mock Southwest plane in her classroom for her students to “fly” to Mexico.

She created pretend passports for each student to make the experience as real as possible and they even packed a carry-on bag.

Mrs. Sonja White documented the fun day with her students and posted a video of their adventures online, capturing the hearts of many – including Southwest Airlines.

The airline recently hosted the teacher and her entire first grade class for a field trip at the Southwest Dallas Maintenance Hangar.

According to the airline, students were greeted by excited employees and started the day with a tour through the hangar to learn how airplanes work.

The young travelers, many of whom had never been on an airplane, boarded a Southwest Boeing 737 MAX 8 and enjoyed a snack onboard while pilots told the students about aviation.

The airline recently hosted the teacher and her entire first grade class for a field trip at the Southwest Dallas Maintenance Hangar.(Southwest Airlines Co. | Schelly Stone)

The group took photos in front of the aircraft and had the chance to watch planes take off.

Afterward, the kids were surprised at the Southwest Headquarters building with a fiesta, complete with a mariachi band and Mexican food for lunch, the airline stated in a news release.

Southwest Airlines gifted two round trip tickets for anywhere the airline flies for the first-grade teachers and the school principal as a thank you for their support of their future leaders.

“Southwest is honored to have had the opportunity to create a unique aviation experience for the first-grade students, just as Mrs. White did for her class,” the airline stated in a news release. “Who knows... maybe there’s a future Southwest employee in this group of sweet kids!”

