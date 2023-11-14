Slightly cooler Wednesday and small rain chance late week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hazy sun and pleasant for this time of year this afternoon. A few more clouds Wednesday will keep temperatures a little lower.

A warm from lifts north Thursday. This will allow for milder temperatures Thursday and Friday.

Tracking the progress of a weak cold front arriving Friday with limited rainfall.

Seasonable and dry this weekend.

Cooler early next week.

Rain is now more likely just before Thanksgiving. Impacting holiday travel next Tuesday into Wednesday.

Tuesday: Hazy sun to partly sunny. Highs upper 50s to mid 60s. Light and variable breeze. Elevated wildfire danger.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Patchy frost.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and a little cooler. Highs mid 50s to lower 60s. Light south breeze. Lows lower 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs upper 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. A chance for a passing shower, mainly in the afternoon. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday: Sunny and seasonable. High 55 to 60 degrees. Lows upper 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 50s.

