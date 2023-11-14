Advertise With Us
Pet therapy program celebrating 25 years at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Albemarle County is celebrating 25 years of its pet therapy program.

The program has 11 therapy dogs on-staff. The canine companions help staff and patients deal with stress and provide some companionship during tough times.

SMJH says the program is here to stay.

