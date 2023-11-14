Parts of Greene County remain under boil-water advisory for second day

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Parts of Greene County remain under a boil-water advisory Tuesday, November 14, and it may stay in place for days to come.

“There was a low pressure or no pressure indicated, and that can create bacteria to grow,” Jessica Coughlin with the Virginia Department of Health said Tuesday.

Coughlin’s specialty is drinking water, and the concern in parts of the county with Mountain Lakes Water Service is E. coli.

Health experts warn to not let any of that water in your mouth.

“Boiling of the water kills that bacteria,” she said. “Then you can brush your teeth, you can cook your noodles, you can prepare baby formula, that sort of thing.”

These safety measures will affect how people will clean off: “Using more of a washcloth to bathe. You’re not going to get a traditional shower or a traditional bath,” Coughlin said.

She says the hope is to get the advisory lifted by the end of the week.

“It really depends on the system leaks, and they are repairing those leaks. So it depends on how quickly that repair work can happen,” Coughlin said.

In the meantime, people in Greene County need to be careful.

