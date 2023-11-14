Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Parts of Greene County remain under boil-water advisory for second day

(FILE)
(FILE)(Arizona's Family)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Parts of Greene County remain under a boil-water advisory Tuesday, November 14, and it may stay in place for days to come.

“There was a low pressure or no pressure indicated, and that can create bacteria to grow,” Jessica Coughlin with the Virginia Department of Health said Tuesday.

Coughlin’s specialty is drinking water, and the concern in parts of the county with Mountain Lakes Water Service is E. coli.

Health experts warn to not let any of that water in your mouth.

“Boiling of the water kills that bacteria,” she said. “Then you can brush your teeth, you can cook your noodles, you can prepare baby formula, that sort of thing.”

These safety measures will affect how people will clean off: “Using more of a washcloth to bathe. You’re not going to get a traditional shower or a traditional bath,” Coughlin said.

She says the hope is to get the advisory lifted by the end of the week.

“It really depends on the system leaks, and they are repairing those leaks. So it depends on how quickly that repair work can happen,” Coughlin said.

In the meantime, people in Greene County need to be careful.

RELATED: Greene County residents advised to boil water before use

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Perris Jones
UVa’s Perris Jones will remain in Louisville recovering from spinal cord injury
Search for a missing woman in Albemarle County
Update: Missing Albemarle County woman found

Latest News

Danny Ray Hall
Stonewall Harley-Davison holds groundbreaking for new location
JMU College GameDay
Local hotels hit capacity ahead of College GameDay
(FILE)
Pet therapy program celebrating 25 years at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
(FILE)
Upcoming ban on skill games stands