Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Mid-Atlantic temperature roller coaster

As the drought builds, A little relief is coming
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After seasonal conditions yesterday, we’ll be a little warmer today. Partly sunny skies and breezy conditions will blanket the region, as temperatures warm into the low 60s. We’ll trend a little cooler Wednesday, before we warm into the mid to upper 60s Thursday. Meanwhile, a few showers will be possible later Friday. Right now, the weekend looks nice with sunshine and pleasantly cool temperatures. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 60s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: around 60...Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Increasing clouds, few late showers, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...LOw: low 30s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Perris Jones
UVa’s Perris Jones has successful spine surgery
Search for a missing woman in Albemarle County
Update: Missing Albemarle County woman found

Latest News

Largely Dry Week with Seasonable Temps
NBC29 Weather 5 PM
Largely Dry with Pleasant Temperatures for Mid November, this Week
East Coast storm
Little milder than average with small rain chance this week
Outlook through next Wednesday
Tracking one rain risk