Mid-Atlantic temperature roller coaster

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After seasonal conditions yesterday, we’ll be a little warmer today. Partly sunny skies and breezy conditions will blanket the region, as temperatures warm into the low 60s. We’ll trend a little cooler Wednesday, before we warm into the mid to upper 60s Thursday. Meanwhile, a few showers will be possible later Friday. Right now, the weekend looks nice with sunshine and pleasantly cool temperatures. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 60s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: around 60...Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Increasing clouds, few late showers, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...LOw: low 30s

