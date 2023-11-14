Largely Dry with Pleasant Temperatures for Mid November, this Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Not as big of temperature swings this week, with only a small rain chance later Friday. Some chilly nights and pleasant days. Little cooler on Wednesday with more cloud cover. Milder for the late week with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Friday evening, the next cold front approaches and may trigger some showers, but rain amounts look light. Dry for the weekend, with temperatures cooling back down, more so by Sunday into early next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cold. frosty start. Lows low to mid 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. Highs upper 50s to around 60. Lows in the 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs upper 60s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, mild. Some showers late. Highs upper 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs low 60s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Sunday: Sunny and cooler. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs low 50s.

