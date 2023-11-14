Advertise With Us
Greene County residents advised to boil water before use

By NBC29
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health’s Blue Ridge Health District, in conjunction with the County of Greene and Mountain Lakes Water Company, is advising residents to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution.

Failure to follow this advisory could result in stomach or intestinal illness.

This precaution is necessary due to a service interruption and complete loss of water pressure that began on or about the morning of November 11, 2023, and the possibility of the presence of E. coli bacteria from infiltration into the distribution system.

The Virginia Department of Health was notified of the water pressure issues on November 13, 2023.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, beverage and food preparation, making ice, bathing, and brushing teeth until further notice.

Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water and is the preferred method to assure that tap water is safe to drink. Bring all tap water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using.

Alternatively, use bottled water.

More information can be found here.

