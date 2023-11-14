Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Grand Illumination Tree set up on Downtown Mall

Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall added some holiday magic Tuesday, November 14.
By Maggie Glass
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall added some holiday magic Tuesday, November 14.

The tree that will be used to the city’s Grand Illumination is no set up across from the Ting Pavilion.

The tree lighting will be Friday, December 1 from 5:00p.m. - 8:00pm.

NBC29 is a proud sponsor of this event.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Perris Jones
UVa’s Perris Jones will remain in Louisville recovering from spinal cord injury
Search for a missing woman in Albemarle County
Update: Missing Albemarle County woman found

Latest News

Danny Ray Hall
Stonewall Harley-Davison holds groundbreaking for new location
JMU College GameDay
Local hotels hit capacity ahead of College GameDay
(FILE)
Parts of Greene County remain under boil-water advisory for second day
(FILE)
Pet therapy program celebrating 25 years at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital