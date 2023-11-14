Charlottesville supports lawsuit challenging Gov. Younkin’s effort to pull out of Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council is supporting a lawsuit challenging Governor Glenn Younkin (R) over his effort to pull Virginia out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

RGGI gives nearly $10 million to affordable housing groups in Charlottesville.

Councilor Michael Payne says this money has provided a direct benefit for the city, and that leaving RGGI would take away critical funding.

“We’ve been able to use money from it for flood resilience, groups are able to use that money for green retrofitting of affordable housing, or things like installing solar panels or electrification of affordable housing,” Payne said.

The Southern Environmental Law Center filed the lawsuit. It believes the governor’s actions are illegal, and that he does not have the authority to remove Virginia from RGGI.

