Charlottesville City Schools seeking donations to help students in need

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools is asking people to collect and donate to them for a good cause.

CCS says this season is Giving Season: With holiday breaks coming up, students in need will be getting coats and break bags filled with necessities.

CCS Family Engagement Coordinator Bianca Johnson says the school system supports families year-round, not just during the holidays.

“We also host something called EdZone for our elementary families, and that’s where any student or family can access free & essential hygiene items,” Johnson said. “Those bags help get those items that families or students need directly to them.”

Donations can be dropped off at any elementary school in the city.

