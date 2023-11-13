Advertise With Us
VSU police officer injured in shooting; suspect remains on the run

Chesterfield County Police are investigating after a Virginia State University police officer was shot early Sunday morning near campus.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A 39-year-old Virginia State University police officer was shot early Sunday near campus.

Police say the incident happened just after 1:30 am in the 3400 block of Boisseau Street.

An on-duty officer - identified Sunday afternoon as Bruce Foster - was in the process of investigating a disturbance on campus when he was shot. Foster was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

VSU President Makola M. Abdullah said in a letter Sunday evening that Foster “is listed in stable condition.”

According to police, the suspect ran off campus before shots were fired, injuring the VSU officer. Police are now searching for the suspect involved.

There has been no information released about the suspect.

VSU was locked down into the day Sunday as police investigated.

Abdullah said officers from around the area will assist the school in “around-the-clock surveillance.”

Counselors will be available to students after what Abdullah said was “a trying weekend and semester for our Trojans.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

“We will not rest until the individual who shot their officer is brought to justice,” Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffrey S. Katz said.

