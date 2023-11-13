Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

UVA students and faculty share messages of hope and love

UVA Strong
UVA Strong(PRNewswire)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia’s South Lawn filled with students and faculty Monday, November 13.

A banner was placed on Grounds for people to sign and share their messages of hope and love in honor of the three young men who died in the shooting at UVA one year ago.

“I will never forget what happened last year... and the sound. I was right across the street from where it happened. The sounds of gunfire will never be not etched in my brain,” Third-year UVA student Em Gunter said, “A year later, you still see a community that’s deeply hurt and broken.”

Fereshta Islamzada is a third-year UVA student who knew all three players who lost their lives.

“I basically just told them how much I miss them. And that I think about them every day and all the time. They just meant a lot to me. I just told them to look down on me and please keep me in their minds while they’re in heaven,” Islamzada said.

Islamzada created shirts to raise around $15,000 for the families of the football players.

“We’re all here together. We have all been through a lot. It’s the fact that we all have been able to persevere and just overcome anything together in this UVA community,” fourth-year student Unoma Aguolu said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Perris Jones
UVa’s Perris Jones has successful spine surgery
Search for a missing woman in Albemarle County
Update: Missing Albemarle County woman found

Latest News

Flowers at Scott Stadium
Visitors honor shooting victims at Scott Stadium
"UVA Strong" on Beta Bridge in Charlottesville
Beta Bridge paint remains the same for one year
(FILE)
UVA Chapel rings bells in remembrance
UVA Logo
UVA President Jim Ryan releases statement