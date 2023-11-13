Advertise With Us
UVA President Jim Ryan releases statement

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monday, November 13 University of Virginia President Jim Ryan released a statement, sharing his sympathy and offering ways to honor the victims of last year’s shooting.

“Nothing can bring back Devin, Lavel and D’Sean. But we can honor them, as well as Mike and Marlee, by remembering. We can honor them by holding those who are still grieving close to our hearts. And we can honor them by supporting one another,” President Ryan said.

