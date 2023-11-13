Advertise With Us
UVA Community Unites in Remembrance

D’sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler
D’sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler(UVA)
By NBC29 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:10 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia community continues to grieve the deaths of student-athletes D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler, and the injuries Marlee Morgan and Mike Hollins sustained, in a shooting on Grounds on November 13, 2022.

On Monday, November 13, students, staff, and faculty will take time to remember and reflect on the shooting with several events on Grounds.

University of Virginia President Jim Ryan shared a message on Sunday urging students and staff to spend Monday honoring the lives lost.

There will be events on Grounds throughout the day, listed below are a few of the events open to all members of the University of Virginia community:

  • 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Old Cabell Hall Auditorium: Panel discussion on healing in the aftermath of gun violence.
    • Happy Perry, D’Sean Perry’s mother, is scheduled to participate.
    • The conversation is open to the public but registration is requested.
  • 12:55 p.m.: Moment of silence.
    • The UVA Chapel bells will play a verse of “Amazing Grace” followed by a tolling of the bells to honor Chandler, Davis Jr., and Perry. 
    • This moment will also be streamed live.

For a full list of events click here.

