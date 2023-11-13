UVA Chapel rings bells in remembrance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - To mark the significance of Monday, November 13, one year since the killing of three students, the University of Virginia Chapel rang its bell at held a moment of silence.

The UVA Chapel bells started with Amazing Grace and then were followed up by three bells to remember the three lives lost.

“It’s incredibly important to have multiple ways to be able to deal with a loss and being together here in the chapel as a gathering spot,” UVA Faculty Member Frank Dukes said, “This is a way to make sure that everybody has an opportunity to be with other people as they mourn.”

A’Dorian Murray-Thomas lost a loved one to gun violence and spoke on a panel at UVA to share her journey.

“There’s a lot of pain. You can hear sniffles and tears. You saw people patting each other’s backs for comfort. But what you felt was community. You felt students, faculty, staff, community members coming together to remember three beautiful lives whose legacy still lives on today,” Murray-Thomas said.

