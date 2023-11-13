Advertise With Us
Spanberger announces gubernatorial bid

Spanberger posted a video on social media announcing her gubernatorial run Monday morning...
Spanberger posted a video on social media announcing her gubernatorial run Monday morning (Courtesy: @SpanbergerVA07)(WVIR)
By Jared Kline
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:24 AM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rep. Abigail Spanberger announced on Monday morning she will run for Virginia governor in 2025.

The former CIA officer has represented Virginia’s seventh congressional district since 2019 after she unseated Republican Dave Brat.

“When we rise above the chaos and division, we can focus on what matters most to Virginians,” she said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. She highlighted her top priorities in the clip, including lowering prescription drug prices, recruiting and retaining teachers and protecting abortion rights.

The Democrat serves on the House Intelligence Committee and the House Agriculture Committee. She is also part of the Problem Solvers Caucus.

Politico reported last week Mayor Levar Stoney, of Richmond, is expected to launch a gubernatorial bid later this year.

On the Republican side, rumored potential candidates include Attorney General Jason Miyares and Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears. Governor Glenn Youngkin, who is term-limited, managed to win in 2021 in a state that overwhelmingly voted for President Biden the year prior.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

