Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Secret Service agents protecting Biden’s granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV

FILE - A secret service agent, July 20, 2022, in New York. Secret Service agents protecting...
FILE - A secret service agent, July 20, 2022, in New York. Secret Service agents protecting President Joe Biden's granddaughter have opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in Washington. That's according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on Monday. It happened Sunday night in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and MICHAEL BALSAMO
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secret Service agents protecting President Joe Biden’s granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in the nation’s capital, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

The agents, assigned to protect Naomi Biden, were out with her in the Georgetown neighborhood late Sunday night when they saw the three people breaking a window of the parked and unoccupied SUV, the official said. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on Monday on the condition of anonymity.

One of the agents opened fire, but no one was struck by the gunfire, the Secret Service said in a statement. The three people were seen fleeing in a red car, and the Secret Service said it put out a regional bulletin to Metropolitan Police to be on the lookout for it.

Washington has seen a significant rise in the number of carjackings and car thefts this year. Police have reported more than 750 carjackings this year and more than 6,000 reports of stolen vehicles in the district. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas was carjacked near the Capitol last month by three armed assailants, who stole his car but didn’t physically harm him.

Violent crime in Washington has also been on the rise this year, up more than 40% compared with last year. In February, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota was assaulted in her apartment building, suffering bruises while escaping serious injury.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Search for a missing woman in Albemarle County
Update: Missing Albemarle County woman found
Perris Jones
UVa’s Perris Jones has successful spine surgery

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, older sister of...
Maryanne Trump Barry, sister of Donald Trump, dies at age 86
Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires,...
Taylor Swift changes ‘Karma’ lyrics to reference Travis Kelce when he attends concert
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Facility, Monday, Nov. 6,...
White House releases plan to grow radio spectrum access, with possible benefits for internet, drones
Taylor Swift changed the lyrics to "Karma," singing, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming...
Taylor Swift changes 'Karma' lyrics to reference Travis Kelce: 'The guy on the Chiefs'
Federal authorities announce three arrests after a multiyear investigation of high-end brothels.
2 accused of running high-end brothel network in Massachusetts and Virginia are due in court