Peaches, severely neglected puppy rescued by animal shelter, passes away

A woman rescued the 4-month-old pup from a neglectful and abusive situation, according to the shelter, and drove hours to get help from Brother Wolf. (SOURCE: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw, Todd Williams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - An animal shelter in North Carolina shared a heartbreaking update on a severely abused and neglected dog who was taken into their care last week.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Brother Wolf Animal Rescue said Peaches, the puppy who arrived at their Ashville shelter with acute kidney failure, had died in her sleep.

The shelter said a woman had rescued the 4-month-old puppy from a neglectful and abusive situation and drove her to their location for care.

Peaches suffered from multiple health issues stemming from neglect. Brother Wolf shared a photo that showed most of her fur was missing and her skin was infected. Peaches had acute kidney failure, mild hypothermia, a mild cough, Demodex mange and Coccidia, a staph infect, mild anemia and an elevated white blood cell count.

“Shocked and gutted,” the shelter originally posted on Facebook. “Peaches, you are safe. We will do everything we can to save you. Leave 4-month-old Peaches some healing words of encouragement. We will read them all to her, while we cry with her. This one is hard.”

Peaches was immediately brought to a veterinary partner for emergency care and placed with an experienced foster home.

The shelter said her sudden passing was a shock, coming less than 24 hours after she was stabilized and showing improvement.

Brother Wolf posted on Facebook:

“Her veterinary team did everything they could, but her body just couldn’t hold on. We know your grief will be as heavy as ours, we all wanted her to live and have the life she deserved.

We eased her pain, showed her love, and in return, she showed us love back. She showed us tiny glimmers of what could have been, playing with a toy, giving kisses, and showing us her goofy personality.

Rest well, Peaches, we will never forget you.”

Donations can be made to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue to help pay for medical care for rescues like Peaches.

