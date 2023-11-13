Advertise With Us
Panelists speak on healing from gun violence

(FILE)
(FILE)(WILX)
By Destini Harris
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Five panelists spoke at the University of Virgina Monday, November 13 on “A Dialogue of Healing from Gun Violence.”

One of these panelists was Happy Perry, D’sean Perry’s mother.

Perry and others who have had gun violence hit home shared about their healing journeys and how there is purpose even in the pain.

“I find my strength in knowing that I need to move forward,” Perry said.

Happy Perry says D’Sean is not physically with us, but through her will live forever.

Perry and others who have been in similar situations say they will never be able to “heal,” but rather learn to navigate through a new way of life.

“Some days I cry. Some days I scream. Some days I got to the graveyard and just sit because that’s the closest I can get to him,” panelist Tracey Walls said.

Walls’s 15-year-old son was murdered in 2021 by his best friend, someone he considered to be a brother.

“Sometimes with transparency, I can’t even be around my family. It’s not personal. I just have to internalize or compartmentalize what I’m feeling to not lash out, to say thing that may be resentful or hurtful to them,” Walls said.

Walls says this is her first time speaking out publicly about losing her son and the time is right to open up and encourage others to find peace even in their darkest hours.

“Don’t allow someone else to define your path on how you’re going to experience this,” Walls said, “Someone said to me, ‘As much as you loved, will be as much pain as you’ll experience.’”

In the crowd today sat Mike Hollins, one of the two people who survived the shooting.

As Perry navigates her healing, she found strength to pass number 41, D’Sean’s jersey number, to Will Bettridge, a player who looked up to him as a big brother.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

