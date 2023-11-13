MidAtlantic will flip from chilly to milder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Brrrrr...The work and school day is getting off to a cold start. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures today. Much of the week will feature plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Thursday is expected to be the warmest day of the week. Meanwhile,, we are tracking a cold front that is expected to bring showers to the region by Friday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & pleasant, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold. Low: upper 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: mid 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s

