Little milder than average with small rain chance this week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a frosty, cold start to this Monday, expect a quick rise in temperature this afternoon.

Chilly overnights and pleasant days ahead.

Some extra clouds and a northeast wind on Wednesday will keep highs a little cooler.

Southerly breezes late week ahead of another weather system. This will boost temperatures back to near 70 degrees across central Virgina.

Forecast guidance differ of how our rain chances Friday into Saturday. Most want to keep the rain risk very low.

Monday: Sunny, blue sky with highs in the low to mid 60s. South breeze.

Monday night: Mainly clear and chilly. Areas of frost. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs upper 60s.

