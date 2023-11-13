Advertise With Us
At least 4 people injured in Louisiana university stabbing, police say

Louisiana Tech University student Jacoby Johnson was arrested on campus following a stabbing incident that happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.
By Madison Remrey and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - At least four people were injured in a stabbing at Louisiana Tech University on Monday, KNOE reports.

Jacoby Johnson, a student at the university, was arrested following the incident.

Authorities say four victims were attacked by Johnson as they were leaving Lambright Sports and Wellness Center. Johnson fled toward the main campus and was arrested by campus police.

One of the four victims is in critical condition. Two of the victims are in serious but stable condition. One victim is a graduate student and the other three are not students at the university.

The Lambright Center is closed, but all other campus operations are normal.

