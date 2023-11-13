Advertise With Us
Boy Scouts food collections benefit Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Th e Boy Scouts have gathered 901,113 pounds of food for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank since...
By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:56 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Scouting for Food is an annual food drive sponsored by the Boy Scouts of America. One Eagle Scout from Pack 37 understands the event’s positive impact on the community.

Organizers confirmed the food bank’s most-needed food items are high-protein, low-sodium, low-sugar, and whole-grain non-perishable foods.

“As scouts, it’s a big part for us to help serve others,” said Eagle Scout Harlow Thompson, “And it’s such an important part that we have service hours. You have to serve the community at least a little bit.”

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank looks forward to the drive each year, and the Boy Scouts were determined to bring in high donation numbers.

“Last year was about 48,000 pounds; it’s about 40,000 meals,” said Les Sinclair, the communications manager for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, “It really is a wonderful thing that Scouts are doing. They earn a badge and we get to help provide food for folks in the community.”

Scouting for Food Collection Day has been in operation since 2012, partnering with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank every year. The food bank said the Scouts have gathered 901,113 pounds of food since the collection day first began, which is equivalent to almost 751,000 meals for people living with food insecurity.

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is in the process of counting donation totals for the collected food to deliver to those in need.

