Beta Bridge paint remains the same for one year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia’s Beta Bridge is a place where students gather, and it always very visibly marks both the good and tragic parts of the university’s history.

The bridge’s paint has not changed for a year to honor those who lost their lives in the UVA shooting last year.

As to whether the paint should change, most students we asked say it should stay the same.

“As the paint wears off, lots touch it up, make some changes, alterations, but I think it’s certainly nice to keep something with reference to the events of last year,” UVA fourth-year Chris Wack said.

“I don’t personally want to change it, but I think it can change because the world changes so often. There are so many things that happened in the world, but I know that they will always be in our hearts,” third-year Torie Hoffman said.

“I think this is something we need to remember forever. I don’t think there’s a reason to change it. There’s plenty of other space as well. I honestly think this should probably stay,” second-year Nicole Connoloy said.

Monday, November 13 students and the community laid flowers on the bridge as a way of coming together, unified by the events.

