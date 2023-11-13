Abigail Spanberger announces run for Governor of Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger will run for Governor of Virginia in 2025.

She made the announcement the morning of Monday, November 13.

In a clip posted on social media, the 7th District Democrat highlighted some of her priorities for Virginia.

Spanberger says, if elected, she will work to get bills signed into law to address problems Virginians are facing.

“I look forward to getting across the Commonwealth, meeting voters, hearing directly from voters, listening to voters, and ultimately severing as Governor of Virginia to address the challenges and to pursue the opportunities that exist,” Spanberger said.

Spanberger says her campaign will focus on lowering drug prices, recruiting and retaining teachers, and protecting abortion rights.

