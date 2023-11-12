Quaker Run Fire Update

MADISON COUNTY Va. (WVIR) - Firefighters had another productive day of strengthening containment lines and mopping up hot spots of the Quaker Run Fire on Saturday, November 11.

They checked on Rapidan Family Camp and ran sprinklers on and around Camp Hoover.

The Virginia Department of Forestry says the fire behavior was minimal, there were a few minor and isolated smokes, and no one observed open flames for fire spread.

Madison County has issued a county-wide burn ban and all burning is prohibited on private and public land.

