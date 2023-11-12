Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Middle schoolers compete in first Lego League Challenge

First Lego League Challenge
First Lego League Challenge(Amaya Hughes)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students from all across Virginia came to Charlottesville for a battle involving Lego and S.T.E.M.

The Charlottesville qualifier of the first Lego League Challenge was held at St. Anne’s-Belfield School.

The challenge combined research and robotics.

18 teams of middle schoolers had to plan, construct, and program a robot then give a presentation on it.

“We designed robots, and we are testing them on fields to see who gets the most points. Then there are other components like an innovation project,” 6th grade participant Eliza Powers said.

St. Anne’s Belfield team managed to bring home some wins.

The school have more than 40 students participate.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Search for a missing woman in Albemarle County
Update: Missing Albemarle County woman found
Scene along Cedar Hill Road Monday, Oct. 30.
CPD: Officer seriously injured while taking juvenile into custody

Latest News

Dogwood Vietnam Memorial in Charlottesville.
Dogwood Vietnam Memorial educates public during open house
St. John Rosenwald School holds grand opening celebration
St. John Rosenwald School holds grand opening celebration
(FILE)
Second annual Ruck the Ridge honors veterans
Bob Good (FILE)
Rep. Bob Good calls for spending cuts to avert government shutdown