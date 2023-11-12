Cooler today, overall trending milder than average

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A light northeast breeze will keep high temperatures a little cooler on this Sunday. Frosty cold by Monday morning.

Sunnier and pleasant Monday. Overall, high temperatures will be a little milder than average for the new work and school week ahead.

Forecast guidance differs on a possible storm system in the Friday to Saturday timeframe. Some want to give the region rainfall. While others keep us mainly dry.

Sunday: Partly sunny and cool. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday night: Starry sky and colder. Lows in the frosty upper 20s to lower 30s.

Monday: Sunny, blue sky with highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and pleasant. Highs mid 60s. Lows lower 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and a little cooler. High 55 to 60 degrees. Lows in the 30s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Saturday: Morning rain showers. Highs in the 60s.

