Cooler today, overall trending milder than average

By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:52 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A light northeast breeze will keep high temperatures a little cooler on this Sunday. Frosty cold by Monday morning.

Sunnier and pleasant Monday. Overall, high temperatures will be a little milder than average for the new work and school week ahead.

Forecast guidance differs on a possible storm system in the Friday to Saturday timeframe. Some want to give the region rainfall. While others keep us mainly dry.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for updates.

Sunday: Partly sunny and cool. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday night: Starry sky and colder. Lows in the frosty upper 20s to lower 30s.

Monday: Sunny, blue sky with highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and pleasant. Highs mid 60s. Lows lower 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and a little cooler. High 55 to 60 degrees. Lows in the 30s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Saturday: Morning rain showers. Highs in the 60s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

