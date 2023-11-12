A Chilly Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A chillier day is to be expected this Sunday. Temperatures will be similar to Friday in the low to mid 50′s. The week will be filled with daytime highs in the 50′s and 60′s, with overnight lows on the chilly side in the 30′s and 40′s. Rain is also on hold until Friday. At this point rainfall amounts seem to be pretty minimal, compared to the severe and extreme drought we are in right now. Check back for updates throughout the week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the 30′s.

Sunday: Chilly and mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50′s. Lows in the 20′s to 30.

Monday: Frosty morning start. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds. Highs in the upper 50′s. Lows around 40.

Thursday: Milder. Highs in the low 60′s.

Friday: Few showers. Highs in the mid 60′s.

Saturday: Nice. Highs in the upper 60′s.

