Chilly Morning Start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold start to Monday with temps getting as low as the 20′s and 30′s. Otherwise a more seasonable day and week ahead with temperatures in the low and mid 60′s and a warmup towards the end of the week. As we approach the end of the week, tracking a chance for minimal showers on Friday and a cool down into the weekend. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Cold and mostly clear. Lows in the 20′s and 30′s.

Monday & Tuesday: Sunny and seasonable. Highs in the low to mid 60′s. Lows in the upper 30′s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Thursday: Milder. Highs in the mid 60′s. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Friday: Few showers. Highs in the upper 60′s.

Saturday: Nicer. Highs in the mid 60′s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs around 60.

