Benefit held for Greene County Animal Control Officer fighting lung cancer

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - For nearly a decade Tim Proffitt has been an animal control officer with Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, November 12 a fundraiser was held to help Proffitt and his family in their fight against lung cancer.

Animal Control Officer Tim Proffitt was recently diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office held a benefit to show Tim he is not in this fight alone.

“The sheriff’s office wanted to give back to Tim and his family,” GCSO Deputy Scotty Batten said, “Everything here today, including the venue has been donated. The community support has been amazing.”

All who attended were pinned with white ribbons for lung cancer awareness.

“I think it’s great that many people got together, friends and some who don’t even know Timmy, they have come out to show their respect,” Officer Proffitt’s father Willie Proffitt said.

Everyone who spoke about Officer Proffitt’s character sung praises of how he is an outstanding officer and friend.

“He’s such a good mentor,” Dee Price with the Virginia Animal Control Association said.

“There’s no amount of time in a day, no word to describe how great of a person Tim is,” Deputy Batten said.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office hopes to continue to raise awareness and money to lighten some of the burden of medical expenses.

“He’s been out of work due to his diagnosis. This is a time to not only raise awareness for Tim and his family, but also for lung cancer as a whole,” Deputy Batten said.

If you were not at the benefit, you can still help Officer Proffitt.

Greene County Sheriff’s Office provided the following information on how to donate:

Make checks payable to “Tim Proffitt” and mail them to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office

Make cash donations in person

Reach out to GCSO for more information

