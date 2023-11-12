Bank of America awards local organization

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Bank of America named The Bridge Ministry its Neighborhood Champion for its hard work in and around Charlottesville.

Each year Bank of America awards this to an organization through its Neighborhood Builders Program.

The Bridge Ministry works to transform the lives of troubled men and their families through mentoring and education.

“This will support our workforce development where we’re really teaching the men in our program professional trades that they can be sustainable and successful in the community and their families. That’s a critical element of our whole program,” Jay James with The Bridge Ministry said.

The Bridge Ministry will receive $50,000 in grant funding from Bank of America over a two-year span.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.