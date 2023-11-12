Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Bank of America awards local organization

Bridge Ministry (FILE)
Bridge Ministry (FILE)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Bank of America named The Bridge Ministry its Neighborhood Champion for its hard work in and around Charlottesville.

Each year Bank of America awards this to an organization through its Neighborhood Builders Program.

The Bridge Ministry works to transform the lives of troubled men and their families through mentoring and education.

“This will support our workforce development where we’re really teaching the men in our program professional trades that they can be sustainable and successful in the community and their families. That’s a critical element of our whole program,” Jay James with The Bridge Ministry said.

The Bridge Ministry will receive $50,000 in grant funding from Bank of America over a two-year span.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Search for a missing woman in Albemarle County
Update: Missing Albemarle County woman found
Scene along Cedar Hill Road Monday, Oct. 30.
CPD: Officer seriously injured while taking juvenile into custody

Latest News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin waits for the arrival of Croatian Defense Minister Mario...
US military says 5 crew members died when an aircraft crashed over the Mediterranean
Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) bus (FILE)
Alternative Fuel Option for Charlottesville Area Transit buses delayed
Photo provided by the Virginia Department of Forestry
Quaker Run Fire Update
Middle schoolers compete in first Lego League Challenge