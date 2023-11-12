Alternative Fuel Option for Charlottesville Area Transit buses delayed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Alternative Fuel Option Plan for Charlottesville Area Transit buses was expected to be presented in a City Council meeting this month, but is now happening in January.

Charlottesville’s Department of Transportation says the reason it was delayed is simply because the city wants more time to make sure they make the right choice.

“This is a decision that’s going to bear fruit for the next 20 to 30 years. Trying to be fast and make errors is not in our best interest,” Directors of Transit Garland Williams said, “There are different infrastructure levels that have to be put into place to make either of these models work. There’s a pretty, pretty expensive price tag, depending on which fuel model we go with.”

The Alternative Fuels Study is a requirement from the Federal Transit Administration.

All transit agencies in Virginia have to complete the study to begin transitioning to alternative fuel.

It will also help Charlottesville meet its goal of reducing carbon emissions of at least 45% by 2023 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

“It’s part of a course, a lot of other larger decisions and trends that the city of Charlottesville can make, to having a more green and safe community,” Maria Duster with the Community Climate Collaborative said, “It’s going to affect a lot of people and the people most impacted by the negative effects of diesel buses are often the more vulnerable in our communities. We have to get it right.”

Buster says C3 will use this extra time to gather more support and make sure they come even more prepared in January.

