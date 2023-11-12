Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

2023 Richmond Marathon winners announced

Medals given out at the 2019 race.
Medals given out at the 2019 race.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 46th annual Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon kicked off on Saturday, Nov. 11, and thousands of runners hit the road to participate.

The event hosted over 18,000 runners and thousands of spectators who cheered on runners as they made their way to the riverfront finish line in downtown Richmond.

First time marathon runner performs CPR mid-race

The marathon was composed of three separate races, which included the Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon, the CarMax Richmond Half Marathon, and the VCU Health Richmond 8K.

Adam George of Washington, D.C., took first place in the 2023 Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon, with a time of in a time of 2:24:18, while Bethany Sachtleben from Broomfield, CO, secured the win for the women with a time of 2:40:26.

In the CarMax Richmond Half Marathon, Ryan Ford of Blowing Rock, NC, took the men’s title in a time of 1:03:17.

In the VCU Health Richmond 8k, Eli Moskowitz of Allston, MA, crossed the finish line first on the men’s side with a time of 23:04, and Calli Doan of Lynchburg, Va., took first in the women’s race with a time of 26:24.

Man runs the Richmond Marathon to overcome the grief of losing a child

During this event, nearly 100 runners also participated in the fourth edition of the Richmond Challenge. The challenge allows runners to run one race distance in person and complete the other two distances virtually before the end of November.

For more information about the winners or how to sign up for next year, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Search for a missing woman in Albemarle County
Update: Missing Albemarle County woman found
Perris Jones
UVa’s Perris Jones has successful spine surgery

Latest News

D’sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler
UVA Community Unites in Remembrance
Th e Boy Scouts have gathered 901,113 pounds of food for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank since...
Boy Scouts food collections benefit Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin waits for the arrival of Croatian Defense Minister Mario...
5 US service members killed in military helicopter crash over the Mediterranean
39-year-old Bruce Foster was injured in a shooting near Virginia State University on Sunday,...
VSU police officer injured in shooting; suspect remains on the run
Alternative Fuel Option for Charlottesville Area Transit buses delayed