2023 Richmond Marathon winners announced

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 46th annual Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon kicked off on Saturday, Nov. 11, and thousands of runners hit the road to participate.

The event hosted over 18,000 runners and thousands of spectators who cheered on runners as they made their way to the riverfront finish line in downtown Richmond.

The marathon was composed of three separate races, which included the Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon, the CarMax Richmond Half Marathon, and the VCU Health Richmond 8K.

Adam George of Washington, D.C., took first place in the 2023 Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon, with a time of in a time of 2:24:18, while Bethany Sachtleben from Broomfield, CO, secured the win for the women with a time of 2:40:26.

In the CarMax Richmond Half Marathon, Ryan Ford of Blowing Rock, NC, took the men’s title in a time of 1:03:17.

In the VCU Health Richmond 8k, Eli Moskowitz of Allston, MA, crossed the finish line first on the men’s side with a time of 23:04, and Calli Doan of Lynchburg, Va., took first in the women’s race with a time of 26:24.

During this event, nearly 100 runners also participated in the fourth edition of the Richmond Challenge. The challenge allows runners to run one race distance in person and complete the other two distances virtually before the end of November.

