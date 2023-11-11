UVA basketball Edges Florida 73-70

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia got a breakout game from freshman Blake Buchanan, scoring a career-high 18 points off the bench Friday night in Virginia’s 73-70 win over Florida in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Buchanan played 27 minutes and had seven rebounds. The 6-foot-11 forward from Idaho scored 10 of his career-high 18 points at the free-throw line. Buchanan came off the bench but was in Tony Bennett’s starting lineup to start the second half.

With 1:27 left in the game, Ryan Dunn’s follow tip layup broke a 67-67 tie and Virginia never trailed after that.

Reece Beekman had 10 of his 13 points in the first half and Jake Groves hit back-to-back three-pointers early in the second half and finished with 12 points.

There were nine different lead changes in the first half. Virginia led by four at halftime.

Here are some game notes from a UVA media release:

Team Notes

• Florida jumped to a 12-4 lead before UVA went on an 11-0 run to gain an 18-14 lead at 11:53 first half

• Virginia led 39-35 at the half, shooting 50 percent from the field (17 of 34) and 3-point range (4 of 8)

• Florida’s 12-0 run tied the score at gave the Gators a 55-54 lead

• Virginia regained a 60-57 lead on an Isaac McKneely 3-pointer at 6:36

• UVA is 2-0 for the second straight year

• UVA is 167-50 in non-conference action under Bennett.

• Virginia is 14-19 all-time in Charlotte

• The Cavaliers are 4-4 at the former Time Warner Cable Arena and current Spectrum Center.

• Florida out-rebounded Virginia 47-30 and had 21 offensive rebounds

• UVA is 159-11 when scoring 70 or more points under Tony Bennett (2-0 in 2023-24)

• UVA had 15 steals, most since 16 vs. NC State on Feb. 24, 2008

Series Notes

• Virginia is 2-2 all-time against Florida in the series that dates to the 1991-92 season

Player Notes

• Double Figure Scorers: Blake Buchanan (18), Reece Beekman (13), Jake Groves (12)

• Buchanan reached double figures for the first time

• Beekman reached double figures for the 32nd time

• Groves reached double figures for the first time at UVA

• Ryan Dunn tied a school record with career-high seven steals

