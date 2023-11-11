St. John Rosenwald School holds grand opening celebration

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - What was once a school built in the 1920s for African American children is now a newly renovated center to promote community.

St. John Rosenwald School is now a St. John Family Life and Fitness Center.

“This school was designed to separate us, but we wanted it to be a place where we are united and working together,” SJRS Board President Rebecca Kinney said.

The St. John Family Life and Fitness Center held a celebration for its grand opening.

“We have been working three long years trying to get the interior restoration completed and that’s what today represents,” Kathy Garstang with Building Goodness Foundation said.

Rebecca Kinney is a former student who attended St. John Rosenwald School and helped transform it.

She and other alumni had the honors of being the first to walk into the building.

“For the Black community this is where education started for us,” Kinney said.

With the help of donors and community partners the old school will now be a center that continues to tell its history.

“The community came together to transform this into a community center so everyone can respect the history that was here but also enjoy the facility,” AC Board of Supervisors Bea Lapisto Kirtely said.

The newly renovated school will now hold workshops, programs, and even weddings.

“We want to make it our Health Education Center that people can come to and improve their lifestyle and participate in that community,” Kinney said.

Those who helped design the space say they hope that all feel welcome to come enjoy it.

“No matter what religion, no matter what nationality, whatever it is, you’re welcome here and you’re going to be given love,” Kinney said.

