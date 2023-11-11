Second annual Ruck the Ridge honors veterans

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Living Free Together hosted its second annual Ruck the Ridge Saturday, November 11.

The nonprofit organization is Charlottesville focuses on bettering the lives of active military, veterans, and their families.

Many veterans and their families were in Greene County for Rock the Ridge to honor those who have served.

“It’s really invaluable. It’s hard to put into words, but when you serve your country and you’re honored and respected as a result of that just means so much,” retired Colonel Steve Hood said, “Nobody gets rich in the army. We all serve for something higher than ourselves and that’s very, very special.”

That is why he and many others spent their Saturday rucking.

“Particularly in the Army and Marines rucking is just what you do. You do that to get in shape, you do that to get ready for combat,” Colonel Hood said, “We introduce that to civilians. It’s not really a race. It’s really to build cohesion, and teamwork, and get more out of people than they ordinarily would get out of themselves.”

Executive Directors of Living Free Together Tonya King says events like these are the reason the organization exists.

“Our whole mission is to engage, enrich, and empower military families to live the lives that they deserve, that they fought for, and that they hope for. That’s what we’re doing today. We’re bringing the community together to show our support for military families and first responder families.” King said.

King says often times it’s difficult for veterans to return to life as a civilian and that is where Living Free Together steps in.

“It can be very disorienting and isolating to come here and not know how to engage in this community in meaningful ways,” King said, “That’s what Living Free together does. It serves those families by bringing them together.”

Colonel Hood says that just taking the time to even say that you to a veteran can make all the difference.

“Embrace our veterans. It makes them feel so great and so proud of their service. Just to come up to a veteran and say thank you for your service. Never underestimate the worth of that,” Colonel Hood said.

