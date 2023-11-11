Advertise With Us
Seasonably cool Veterans Day weekend

Mainly dry outlook
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:10 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds to sun on this Saturday. Temperatures near average for this time in November. A dry and weak cold front passed by overnight.

A little cooler Sunday. Frosty cold start to Monday.

High temperatures will be a little warmer than usual for the new work and school week. However, nowhere near the record highs in the 80s we had earlier this week.

There’s a small rain chance on Friday. Not expecting a lot of rainfall at this time.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for updates.

Veterans Day, Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny. A light and variable breeze. High in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light breeze.

Sunday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the 50s. Light and variable wind. Lows in the frosty 20s to lower 30s.

Monday: Sunny and seasonable. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny A little milder. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and a little cooler. Highs in the 50s. Lows near 40 degrees.

Thursday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Friday: Increasing clouds with a shower chance. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

