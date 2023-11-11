Milder Veterans Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Veterans Day will bring improving weather. Temperatures more seasonable and sunnier skies, but a secondary cold front with little moisture will bring chillier temperatures into Sunday. We’ll see daytime highs similar to today in the 40′s and 50′s, colder in higher elevations. As for the rest of the week, high pressure will be the dominant feature, bringing us dry and more seasonable conditions, with a slow warming trend towards the end of the week. Right now, expect dry conditions through next Friday, but make sure to check back for updates.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the upper 20′s to low 30′s.

Veterans Day: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Sunday: Chillier. Highs around 50. Lows around 30.

Monday: Frosty morning start, milder day. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Tuesday: Nicer. Highs in the low 60′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds. Highs around 60.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60′d.

Friday: Milder with a few showers. Highs around 70.

