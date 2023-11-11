Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Milder Veterans Day

By Dominique Smith
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Veterans Day will bring improving weather. Temperatures more seasonable and sunnier skies, but a secondary cold front with little moisture will bring chillier temperatures into Sunday. We’ll see daytime highs similar to today in the 40′s and 50′s, colder in higher elevations. As for the rest of the week, high pressure will be the dominant feature, bringing us dry and more seasonable conditions, with a slow warming trend towards the end of the week. Right now, expect dry conditions through next Friday, but make sure to check back for updates.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the upper 20′s to low 30′s.

Veterans Day: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Sunday: Chillier. Highs around 50. Lows around 30.

Monday: Frosty morning start, milder day. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Tuesday: Nicer. Highs in the low 60′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds. Highs around 60.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60′d.

Friday: Milder with a few showers. Highs around 70.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Search for a missing woman in Albemarle County
Update: Missing Albemarle County woman found
Scene along Cedar Hill Road Monday, Oct. 30.
CPD: Officer seriously injured while taking juvenile into custody

Latest News

Back to reality, with seasonal temperatures
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
Seasonable Veterans Day Saturday
A sunnier weekend
A few howers, followed by much cooler temperatures