Friday Night Fury, Playoffs Round 1
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football playoff scores from Friday night:
Region 5B
Mills Godwin 32, Louisa County 24
Region 3B
Armstrong 52, William Monroe 14
Region 3C
Spotswood 21, Monticello 14
Liberty Christian 56, Fluvanna County 6
Region 2B
Strasburg 35, Fort Defiance 14
Riverheads 69, Madison County 14
Clarke County 21, Buckingham County 7
Central Woodstock 34, Strasburg 7
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.