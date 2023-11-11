Advertise With Us
Friday Night Fury, Playoffs Round 1

Buckingham in the playoffs
(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football playoff scores from Friday night:

Region 5B

Mills Godwin 32, Louisa County 24

Region 3B

Armstrong 52, William Monroe 14

Region 3C

Spotswood 21, Monticello 14

Liberty Christian 56, Fluvanna County 6

Region 2B

Strasburg 35, Fort Defiance 14

Riverheads 69, Madison County 14

Clarke County 21, Buckingham County 7

Central Woodstock 34, Strasburg 7

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

