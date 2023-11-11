Advertise With Us
Dogwood Vietnam Memorial educates public during open house

Dogwood Vietnam Memorial in Charlottesville.
Dogwood Vietnam Memorial in Charlottesville.
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Dogwood Vietnam Memorial in Charlottesville honored veterans Saturday, November 11 with an open house.

Members of Dogwood, including president W. Bruce Eades, gave free educational tours.

People we able to learn about the 28 Charlottesville men who lost their lives in the Vietnam War.

It was also a time to pay respects and recognize those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“You’d be surprised how it brings a tear to your eye when somebody asks you about your service. It does a lot for your heart and helps heal your soul and a lot of us need that,” Eades said.

Eades says there are plans to expand the Dogwood Vietnam Memorial in the near future so even more people can access it.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

