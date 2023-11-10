Advertise With Us
VSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg

By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg Friday morning.

Lynchburg police say they received a 911 call shortly before 7 a.m. from the 5100 block of Boonsboro Road.

An officer-involved shooting ensued during the response.

Lynchburg police say this is an isolated incident without a threat to the community.

WDBJ7 has a reporter on the scene gathering information.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

