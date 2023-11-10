VSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg Friday morning.

Lynchburg police say they received a 911 call shortly before 7 a.m. from the 5100 block of Boonsboro Road.

An officer-involved shooting ensued during the response.

Lynchburg police say this is an isolated incident without a threat to the community.

