Veterans Day events around Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11, and places all across the Commonwealth are taking the time to honor the brave men and women who serve our country.

On Friday, Nov. 10, the Virginia War Memorial will host its 67th annual Veterans Day ceremony.

It’s happening at the E. Bruce Heilman amphitheater on South Belvidere Street.

You can expect to hear remarks from Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears and Adjunct General Major General James Ring, among other guests.

The 29th division band of the Virginia National Guard will also perform.

Chesterfield County will have its annual ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m. It will take place at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Building on Courthouse Road.

The event will include a keynote address from Brigadier General Patricia Wallace, who continues to make history in the army.

Wallace also received the Legion of Merit and Army Bronze Star medal, among many other awards and decorations.

There will also be a Veterans Motorcycle Biker Rally in Chesterfield on Sunday, Nov. 12, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bikers will ride from the county fairgrounds to the Virginia War Memorial, where they’ll hold a special ceremony.

They’re also serving lunch ahead of the ride and giving out t-shirts. There will also be prizes, vendors, and more.

